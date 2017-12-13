A moment of truth arrives for Rick Perry’s widely hated coal bailout

Donald Trump campaigned for president with intense support from coal miners and coal mining communities. He promised them the moon: mines would reopen, their jobs would come back, and their communities would thrive.
Like many of Trump’s promises, these are impossible to keep, but he’s been making a real effort (more than you can say about his other promises). Part of that effort was instructing Rick Perry, head of the Department of Energy, to figure out a way to stop so many coal-fired power plants from closing.
Perry dutifully came up with a plan (albeit a bonkers plan), but it requires the cooperation of federal regulators. Specifically, Perry asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to pass a new rule that would bail out coal plants.
Now the deadline is approaching, and FERC faces a fateful decision: whether to go along or not. FERC is within its rights to say no, to ignore Perry’s proposal or pass a different rule of its own — but it is under considerable pressure to toe the administration line.
Originally, FERC was working under the deadline of Monday, December 11. On Thursday, however, …
This article is more proof that short-term profit is the goal of Trump’s Administration, at the expense of long-term physical well being of human beings.