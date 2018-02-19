Missouri third-graders sell AR-15 raffle tickets after Florida students are gunned down with similar weapon

Author:     DAVID EDWARDS
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     18 FEB 2018 AT 15:05 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2018/02/missouri-third-graders-sell-ar-15-raffle-tickets-florida-students-gunned-similar-weapon/"

Have you ever held an AR-15 or and AK-47? Have you ever fired one? I have done both and I can tell you that when you do that there is no question that this is not a hunting rifle. This weapon was designed as a legal murder weapon for the armed forces.

After you have fired one you would never confuse it with your duck hunting shotgun, or your deer rifle. That said, and given the massacre, that is the most recent massacre of school children in Florida, I found it almost impossible to believe this story when I first read it. But it’s true.

How out of touch and tone deaf are the gun psychos? Try this on for size.

Credit: AR15Armory.com

A group of third graders in Missouri has been asked to sell raffle tickets for an AR-15 military-style assault weapon after a similar gun was used in a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Community baseball team coach Levi Patterson told The Kansas City Star that the decision to sell raffle ticketswas made before the shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The weapon was reportedly donated by the co-founder of Black Rain Ordnance Inc., who is the father of one of the players.

Patterson told the paper that he initially considered raffling a different item after the mass shooting, but he changed his mind after receiving criticism from what he called a “hate group” on Facebook. After that, Patterson said that he decided to turn the AR-15 raffle “into a positive thing.”

But Patterson later admitted that he did not know if the messages on Facebook came from a “hate group.”

“I applaud them for standing up for what they believe in. I just think they have feelings to this specific type of gun (that are) different than people around here do,” he insisted.

In a response to his Facebook critics, Patterson wrote that …

3 Comments
Comments

  1. Will
    Monday, February 19, 2018 at 4:18 am

    I grew up in rural eastern NC in the 50’s and 60’s. I had a .22 rifle and my father had shot guns and a hand gun we didn’t worship them or the right to have them. I still don’t understand the gun culture. How did this come to be, when was the transition?

    I can appreciate the engineering and craftsmanship but it’s purpose is to kill. Not needed in our unconscious and too pain filled dream world.

    Reply
    • John Gabriel Otvos
      Monday, February 19, 2018 at 5:57 am

      Will, it was/is not about the guns. It’s about the profit that is generated when they are sold. The issue is not the NRA or the gun culture. The issue is capitalism and the more deadly offsprings of empire, Imperialism and militarism. Even Bernie Sanders never speaks about any of this.

      Reply
  2. S B
    Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:42 am

    (Poor) man’s birth control. Maybe these people unconsciously hate their/children? Now that they’re forced to have them? Maybe the original innocence in themselves? These are only questions.

    Reply

