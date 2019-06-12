Millions Of Students Lack Home Internet In ‘Homework Gap,’ Analysis Finds

Source: Huffington Post
Publication Date: 06/10/2019 09:25 am ET
If you are reading this you have access to the internet, and I’ll bet you thought that in the second decade of the 21st century it is pretty universal throughout the country. I say that because when I ask people, that is what they tell me.

But the truth is the U.S., where the internet was invented, is actually a rather backward country when it comes to internet access. As this report says, “In what has become known as the homework gap, an estimated 17% of U.S. students do not have access to computers at home and 18% do not have home access to broadband internet, according to an Associated Press analysis of census data.” That is millions of American kids. And as if that were not bad enough even if you do have access we rank 10th in the world in internet speed.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT — With no computer or internet at home, Raegan Byrd’s homework assignments present a nightly challenge: How much can she get done using just her smartphone?

On the tiny screen, she switches between web pages for research projects, losing track of tabs whenever friends send messages. She uses her thumbs to tap out school papers, but when glitches keep her from submitting assignments electronically, she writes them out by hand.

“At least I have something, instead of nothing, to explain the situation,” said Raegan, a high school senior in Hartford.

She is among nearly 3 million students around the country who face struggles keeping up with their studies because they must make do without home internet. In classrooms, access to laptops and the internet is nearly universal. But at home, the cost of internet service and gaps in its availability create obstacles in urban areas and rural communities alike.

