Millions of Americans are about to lose their health insurance in a pandemic

Author:     Wendell Potter
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Fri 27 Mar 2020 06.30 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/27/coronavirus-pandemic-americans-health-insurance"

As I have said repeatedly as we have done through this pandemic, and I think it is worth saying again, crises stress systems and reveal their fundamental weaknesses and flaws.  That said, the big takeaway for me is that there is a second crisis caused by the pandemic, the failure of the illness profit system. This article raises issues that left me very concerned for the wellbeing of my readers.

I don’t understand how anyone can go through this crisis, look at the data, and the human misery, and not understand that we must implement a system of universal, birthright, single-payer healthcare, whose first priority is wellbeing not profit.

‘A million or more US workers will lose their jobs in April alone. Consider what this means for health care in this country.
Credit: Peter Foley/EPA

The tragic effects of our battle with the novel coronavirus are seemingly endless. But arguably the most mind-blowing is this: the very pandemic that threatens to infect and kill millions is simultaneously causing many to also lose their health coverage at their gravest time of need.

Here’s how: the virus has caused a public health crisis so severe that people have been forced to stay home, causing businesses to shutter and lay off workers. And with roughly half of Americans getting their health insurance from their employer, these layoffs mean not only losing their income but also their medical coverage. In other words, just as our need for medical care skyrockets in the face of a global pandemic, fewer will have health insurance or be able to afford it. According to one recent report, the cost of treatment for Covid-19 can run around $35,000. As the patient in the report exclaimed: “I was pretty sticker-shocked. I personally don’t know anybody who has that kind of money.”

So, how did we get to such …

Link to Full Article:  Millions of Americans are about to lose their health insurance in a pandemic

