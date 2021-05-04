Millions Are Saying No to the Vaccines. What Are They Thinking?

Author:     Derek Thompson
Source:     Atlantic Magazine
Publication Date:     # May 2021
 Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/author/derek-thompson/"

This report about the anti-vaxxers, like reports about the number of people who still think Trump actually won the election, or Democrats are importing migrants of color so they can replace White people, or vaccines contain micro-chips so Bill Gates can monitor your every move, and on and on, I think are all telling us the same thing. About a third of the United States’population are not intellectually or emotionally capable of living in a fact-based reallity. Instead, they live in an emotional world of fantasy, fear, resentment, and mistrust.

Several days ago, the mega-popular podcast host Joe Rogan advised his young listeners to skip the COVID-19 vaccine. “I think you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable,” Rogan said. “But if you’re 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go, ‘No.’”

Rogan’s comments drew widespread condemnation. But his view is surprisingly common. One in four Americans says they don’t plan to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and about half of Republicans under 50 say they won’t get a vaccine. This partisan vaccine gap is already playing out in the real world. The average number of daily shots has declined 20 percent in the past two weeks, largely because states with larger Trump vote shares are falling off the pace.

What are they thinking, these vaccine-hesitant, vaccine-resistant, and COVID-apathetic? I wanted to know. So I posted an invitation on Twitter for anybody who wasn’t planning to get vaccinated to email me and explain why. In the past few days, I spoke or corresponded with more than a dozen such people. I told them that I was staunchly pro-vaccine, but this wouldn’t be a takedown piece. I wanted to produce …

Link to Full Article:  Millions Are Saying No to the Vaccines. What Are They Thinking?
Mark

Enjoy your reports and am usually in agreement. But you need to understand not everyone hesitating to get the vaccine is a whacked out, Trump loving, conspiracy theorist beliving, right wing wing nut. I have been on the fence until recently for a variety of reasons, which include: 1.) I’m a firm believer that Mother Nature does a better job in the big picture than man. Sure just because we have the ability to create a vaccine doesn’t mean it’s in our best;long-term interests to use it. Vaccines have become another ‘pill for every ill’ crutch in our impatience for… Read more »

Stephan Schwartz

Mark — My wife and I, as soon as we could get scheduled, got the two Pfizer jabs. — Stephan

S. Nake

Clearly this will become the first case of voter self-suppression! These folks get the Darwin award, which we can hang on their tombstones.

Will

Be careful whom you condemn to death with your Darwin Award. There are infinite ways to “cull the herd” you can be vaccinated and still meet your end as will we all.

