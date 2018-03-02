Millennials projected to overtake Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation

Author:     RICHARD FRY
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     MARCH 1, 2018
 Link: http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/03/01/millennials-overtake-baby-boomers/"

My great hope for America is that the generations that have come after the Baby Boomers, the Gen Xers, and the Millennials, now old enough to vote, will do so in vast numbers in the election that is a few months away, and that they will overwhelmingly vote Democratic.

I wouldn’t say they are our only hope, but I wouldn’t argue very hard if you did.

I say all this not because I am a partisan, or that I think Democrats are the be all, because they aren’t; they have all kinds of problems. But I don’t care about partisanship, I only care about facts, and on the basis of social outcome research there is no question that whatever their flaws Democrats conduct better governance that produces more social wellbeing than Republicans. Period. Full stop.

Millennials are on the cusp of surpassing Baby Boomers as the nation’s largest living adult generation, according to population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2016 (the latest date for which population estimates are available), Millennials, whom we define as ages 20 to 35 in 2016, numbered 71 million, and Boomers (ages 52 to 70) numbered 74 million. Millennials are expected to overtake Boomers in population in 2019 as their numbers swell to 73 million and Boomers decline to 72 million. Generation X (ages 36 to 51 in 2016) is projected to pass the Boomers in population by 2028.

The Millennial generation continues to grow as young immigrants expand its ranks. Boomers – whose generation was defined by the boom in U.S. births following World War II – are aging and their numbers shrinking in size as the number of deaths among them exceeds the number of older immigrants arriving in the country.

Because generations are analytical constructs, it takes time for popular and expert consensus to develop as to the precise boundaries that demarcate one generation from another. Pew Research Center has assessed demographic, labor market, attitudinal and behavioral measures and has now established an …

    I’ve met some amazing younger people and read about many others coming up who may save the human race from self destruction-maybe? Still technology is so dominating in this group I pray they can pull away enough learn to use it instead of the opposite as is the current trend. I’m 68 and while I worked in tech and I still don’t get the entrancement/love of AI and robotics among so many both older and younger.

