Mike Pence violated CDC guidelines — and it cost taxpayers $757,527.85: report

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     April 22, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/mike-pence-taxpayers/"

Biden and his administration have been in office just over three months without a single scandal or grift. Or, put the other way, Trump and his orcs have been out of office for just over three months and we are still having their grifts and scandals breaking into the news like syphilitic pustules. Here is today’s Pence pus pocket. It is yet another example of the sense of privilege and entitlement all Trumpers seem to feel. What really concerns me though is that none of these people seem to be getting held responsible for their loathsomeness.

More details continue to emerge about the Trump-Pence administration.

Mike Pence, source of the latest Trump scum report

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said new documents show then-VP Mike Pence showed “bad judgment” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While coronavirus cases surged to record levels late last December, Vice President Mike Pence went on a ski vacation in Vail, Colorado. The trip came with a massive bill to taxpayers, with Secret Service protection alone costing $757,527.85, according to documents obtained by CREW. At the time of his holiday travel, Pence was the head of the White House coronavirus task force, which put out dire warnings after Thanksgiving as the CDC recommended that Americans stay home over the holidays in order to limit the spread of the virus. Clearly, Pence did not follow the government’s advice, and in the process put dozens of Secret Service agents at heightened risk of infection,” the group said on Thursday.LISTEN: Special Comedy Exclusive – The Raw Story Podcast Interviews ‘President Trump’

“Pence’s trip extended from December 23rd to January 1st, and reportedly included a Secret Service entourage of at least 48 agents, contributing to both the high cost …

