Microplastics revealed in the placentas of unborn babies

Author:     Damian Carrington
Source:     Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 22 Dec 2020 05.55 EST
 https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/dec/22/microplastics-revealed-in-placentas-unborn-babies

Here is the latest on plastic pollution and it is horrifying. Babies are being born with their bodies already polluted by microplastics in the womb. The implications of this trend seem to grow worse with each passing year, and yet few politicians seem willing to take on the corporations that make these plastics. I wonder what it will take to create the public pressure needed to force politicians to deal with this threat to the wellbeing of humans and other beings?

One charity said: ‘Babies are being born pre-polluted.’ Credit: Zffoto/Getty/iStockphoto

Microplastic particles have been revealed in the placentas of unborn babies for the first time, which the researchers said was “a matter of great concern”.

The health impact of microplastics in the body is as yet unknown. But the scientists said they could carry chemicals that could cause long-term damage or upset the foetus’s developing immune system. The particles are likely to have been consumed or breathed in by the mothers.

The particles were found in the placentas from four healthy women who had normal pregnancies and births. Microplastics were detected on both the foetal and maternal sides of the placenta and in the membrane within which the foetus develops.

A dozen plastic particles were found. Only about 4% of each placenta was analysed, however, suggesting the total number of microplastics was much higher. All the particles analysed were plastics that had been dyed blue, red, orange or pink and may have originally come from packaging, paints or cosmetics and personal care products.

The microplastics were mostly 10 microns in size (0.01mm), meaning they are small enough to be carried in the bloodstream. The particles may have entered the babies’ …

Link to Full Article:  Microplastics revealed in the placentas of unborn babies
Rev. Dean

If my memory is correct, plastics are made from oil. This would make it yet another black mark on the oil industry.

Archives

