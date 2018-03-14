Microplastic pollution in oceans is far worse than feared, say scientists

Author:     Damian Carrington
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 12 Mar 2018 12.00 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/mar/12/microplastic-pollution-in-oceans-is-far-greater-than-thought-say-scientists"

Scientists have been warning humanity for years about plastic pollution. It has had no measurable effect, and so we have gotten to this. I doubt it will make much difference either. The fact is human greed just trumps everything.

Plastic pollution is known to harm marine life and can enter the human food chain via our food and water. Credit: Will Rose/Greenpeace

The number of tiny plastic pieces polluting the world’s oceans is vastly greater than thought, new research indicates.

The work reveals the highest microplastic pollution yet discovered anywhere in the world in a river near Manchester in the UK. It also shows that the major floods in the area in 2015-16 flushed more than 40bn pieces of microplastic into the sea.

The surge of such a vast amount of microplastic from one small river catchment in a single event led the scientists to conclude that the current estimate for the number of particles in the ocean – five trillion – is a major underestimate.

Microplastics include broken-down plastic waste, synthetic fibres and beads found in personal hygiene products. They are known to harm marine life, which mistake them for food, and can be consumed by humans too via seafood, tap water or other food. The risk to people is still not known, but there are concerns that microplastics can accumulate toxic chemicals and that the tiniest could enter the bloodstream.

“Given their pervasive and persistent …

