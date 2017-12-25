Merry Christmas – Happy Hanukkah

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
To all my readers around the world I wish you and those you love my best wishes for a wonderful winter holiday, whichever version you celebrate. Let each of us, give the other readers, and the world itself, the gift of making the Quotidian Choice Pledge: Everyday I make hundreds of choices. I commit to being aware when I am making a choice, and I pledge that I will always chose the option available to me that is the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing. If all of us do this, we can change the world for the better.

— Stephan

Comments

  1. Rev. Dean
    Monday, December 25, 2017 at 6:07 am

    Dear Stephan, I do take the “PLEDGE” and make a promise to send out these same good thoughts to others during my meditation practices so that they may feel the “good vibrations” of love and peace which I send. May the wind be always at your back and your sails full and your path straight. God bless you Stephan.

