Merry Christmas – Happy Hanukkah

To all my readers around the world I wish you and those you love my best wishes for a wonderful winter holiday, whichever version you celebrate. Let each of us, give the other readers, and the world itself, the gift of making the Quotidian Choice Pledge: Everyday I make hundreds of choices. I commit to being aware when I am making a choice, and I pledge that I will always chose the option available to me that is the most compassionate, life-affirming, and fostering of wellbeing. If all of us do this, we can change the world for the better.
— Stephan
Dear Stephan, I do take the “PLEDGE” and make a promise to send out these same good thoughts to others during my meditation practices so that they may feel the “good vibrations” of love and peace which I send. May the wind be always at your back and your sails full and your path straight. God bless you Stephan.