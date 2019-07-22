Men’s fertility irreversibly damaged by age of 18 thanks to Western junk food diet, study finds

Author:     Henry Bodkin
Source:    
Publication Date:     24 JUNE 2019 • 10:00PM
 Link: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/06/24/mens-fertility-irreversibly-damaged-age-18-thanks-western-junk/"

What most people eat is not only killing them, it is also making it very difficult for men to procreate. But boy is it profitable for the corporations that make this crap.

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Male fertility is being irreversibly damaged by a diet of western junk food by the time men reach 18, a study has found.

A groundbreaking investigation has established that teenagers who favour high-fat and processed foods like pizzas, chips and snacks are killing off sperm-producing cells that can never be replaced.

It showed that a diet dominated by fish, chicken, vegetables and fruit is best is for protecting those cells and ensuring healthy levels of sperm.

Sperm counts have been declining in recent decadesand various studies have pointed to poor diet as a significant cause.

However, they have tended to focus on older men – those in their late 20s, 30s and 40s who are struggling to conceive.

By contrast, the new Harvard University investigation shows for the first time that poor diet while growing up may reduce a man’s chances of fathering children for the rest of his life.

Experts believe processed food starved of antioxidants places sperm-producing cells under “oxidative stress”, ultimately killing them.

Professor Allan Pacey from the University of Sheffield, a leading authority on sperm, said: “This just shows the power of diet to the way that testicles function.

“The concern

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Men’s fertility irreversibly damaged by age of 18 thanks to Western junk food diet, study finds

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com