Melania Trump’s White House Exorcism And The Far-Right’s Thirst For Trump Fan-Fic

Author:     Miranda Blue
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     February 12, 2018 2:49 pm
Did you know there were demons in the White House; I mean other than the principal present occupant? No, you missed that? Well it is a big issue with the Theocratic Right. Here’s the story. 

In my view, it is important to understand that the Theocratic Right see world events as the Godly fight between the forces of darkness and the forces of light. A world of demons, and Satan. It is Iron Age thinking transmuted to a 21st technological culture. 

Socially progressive people, people who support wellbeing as the first priority need to understand this. Facts are not dispositive.

Last Tuesday, we posted what we thought was a funny story from the weird fringes of the far-right media: An Indiana pastor named Paul Begley, appearing on a podcast hosted by bizarre conspiracy theorist Sheila Zilinksy, had claimed that First Lady Melania Trump refused to move into the White House until it had been “completely exorcised.”

There was no reason to believe that Begley’s story was true or that he was in any position to know about the first lady’s spiritual housecleaning practices. But then the far-right took the story at face value, and things got really weird. Begley’s story was picked up by CNS News and quickly made its way to the likes of American Family Radio and Infowars, who took it as yet another reason to celebrate the Trumps.

Infowars presenter Owen Shroyer suggested that Begley’s story somehow discredits the “pee tape” rumor and added that the whole thing symbolizes “that Donald Trump and Melania Trump understand that this is more than a political battle, more than an earthly battle, but a spiritual battle.”

AFR’s Bryan Fischer declared that the first lady was very right to remove from the White House the “demons” left by …

2 Comments
Comments

  1. Mark R
    Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 5:30 am

    There have been demons occupying the white house for at least the last 60 years. Add the capitol building to this list as well.

    Reply
  2. Dariel Garner
    Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:27 am

    I would have smudged the place with white sage and positive intentions.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

