Meet Rep. Paul Gosar: The GOP’s leading ambassador to white supremacy

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     3 March 2021
 https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/paul-gosar/

White supremacy has been a curse on American society and politics since the 1600s and colonial times. We have never been able to expunge it, and in the Red value states, particularly the southern ones, it is still destructive, a kind of social 4th stage cancer. Sadly the Republican Party has become the political entity expressing that cancer, which is one of the reasons the South, more than a century and a half after the civil war, has such poor social outcomes. Many of these states, left to their own devices, are basically Third World racist oligarchies.

It has really begun to concern me, and I think it should concern you, that the Republican Party has devolved into a racist cult and that people like Paul Gosar are elected for high public office.

Republican Representative and overt White supremacist Paul Gosar

Former Republican lawmakers slammed the GOP for its silence after Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., spoke at a conference organized by a white nationalist who praised the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, weeks after being linked to the rally that sparked the deadly attack

Gosar skipped Friday’s vote on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by the House to attend the America First Political Action Conference, which was organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who mused about killing members of Congress days before the riot. Gosar later condemned “white racism” during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference ahead of former President Donald Trump’s speech over the weekend — and then met with Fuentes again after the event.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh, an Illinois Republican who was elected alongside Gosar during the 2010 Tea Party wave before rejecting far-right extremism after Trump’s rise to power, said he was “stunned” by Gosar’s extremist turn and expressed frustration that Republican leaders have stayed silent on his appearance at AFPAC.

“It’s beyond disappointing,” Walsh said in an interview with Salon. “This is where the party is now. The fact that this party— and …

