Medicaid Population Reports Poorest Health

Author:     Zac Auter
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 7, 2017
 http://news.gallup.com/poll/223295/medicaid-population-reports-poorest-health.aspx

The sad truth is you don’t want to be a poor person in the United States. The safety net is a joke, and the health care is demonstrably rotten. Here are some facts.

 

U.S. Adults’ Reports of Their Own Health, by Insurance Source
Would you say your own health, in general, is …

 

Medicaid Uninsured Medicare Military or veteran’s Employer or union Something else
% % % % % %
Excellent/Very good 30 33 40 51 59 52
Fair/Poor 40 31 31 21 11 18
GALLUP-SHARECARE WELL-BEING INDEX

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. adults who receive their healthcare coverage through Medicaid are in worse health than those with other forms of health insurance. Three in 10 adults covered by Medicaid describe their health as ” excellent” or “very good,” compared with 59% of those receiving employer- or union-based insurance and 51% receiving military or veteran’s health insurance. Even the uninsured (33%) and adults covered by Medicare (40%) — which predominantly insures adults aged 65 and older — are more likely than Medicaid recipients to rate their health positively.

These results are based on 147,465 interviews conducted among U.S. adults aged 18 and older Jan. 2-Nov. 5, 2017, as part of the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. Currently, 9.3% of U.S. adults younger than 65 receive their coverage through Medicaid.

One reason that Medicaid recipients may be less likely to report being in good health …

Link to Full Article:  Medicaid Population Reports Poorest Health

