McConnell: ‘We’re going to clean the plate’ on judges

Author:     Chris Cioffi
Source:     Roll Call
Publication Date:     October 30, 2020 at 12:47pm
 Link: https://www.rollcall.com/2020/10/30/mcconnell-senate-judges-lame-duck/"

Mitch McConnell has used his time in office to enrich himself, making himself a multi-millionaire on an annual salary of $174,000, and to destroy the integrity of the American judiciary. As a result, our system of justice, already very poorly rated — 19th in the world — is getting worse. He has filled the courts with judges, many considered to be unqualified for the bench by the American Bar Association. They are, in fact, less judges and more alt-right political operatives, and you and I are going to have to live with what the Republican senate has done under McConnell’s leadership for a generation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives back in the Capitol via the Senate subway for the cloture vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed Friday to continue confirming both U.S. circuit and district court nominees through the lame-duck session and right up to the end of the 116th Congress, which must adjourn Jan. 3.

“We’re going to run through the tape. We go through the end of the year, and so does the president,” McConnell said Friday on the show of conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “We’re going to fill the 7th Circuit. And I’m hoping we have time to fill the 1st Circuit as well.”

The seat on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals opened up after the Senate elevated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a truncated nomination process that culminated in her confirmation in the Senate on Monday. The other seat, on the 1st Circuit, opened after the death Monday of Juan R. Torruella, 87, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan.

After the vote on Barrett’s confirmation, McConnell teed up …

Terrence McNally

Though I find McConnell’s policies and lack of ethics repugnant, I have read that much of the wealth accumulated while in office arrived in his wife’s inheritance.

