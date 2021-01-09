Contribute to Support SR

McConnell, defeated: The real consequence of this week

Author:     Robert Reich
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 7, 2021 7:07PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2021/01/07/mcconnell-defeated-the-real-consequence-of-this-week_partner/"

Here is Robert Reich’s view of what the Georgia elections mean, and I agree with every word of what he says, and it is excellent news

Next to the Trumps America’s leading grifter couple Elaine Chao and Mitch McConnell. Credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty

The runoff elections in Georgia are about more than replacing two corrupt Republican senators with Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They are about flipping the Senate.

They are referenda on the disastrous tenure of Mitch McConnell and the damage the Republican Party has inflicted on America.

I don’t want to mince words. Mitch McConnell is the most duplicitous, morally bankrupt politician in America. (Well, maybe Trump beats him, but not for long.) He has wielded the GOP to inflict massive damage on our democracy.https://www.youtube.com/embed/R6F0jcpJxy0?feature=oembed

In 2016, 293 days before the presidential election, he stole a Supreme Court seat by refusing to even give President Obama’s pick a hearing, claiming it was too close to the election to fill the seat. 

But when Ruth Bader Ginsburg tragically passed away in September, 2020, he engineered the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, just 8 days before the 2020 presidential election and after 60 million Americans had already cast their ballots.

That’s not all. After blocking many of Obama’s nominees to the lower federal courts, he rammed through nearly 230 of Trump’s judicial picks, …

Link to Full Article:  McConnell, defeated: The real consequence of this week
