Matt Gaetz appears to run afoul of House ethics rules

Author:     JAKE SHERMAN and JOHN BRESNAHAN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     07/22/2020 04:30 AM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/22/gaetz-florida-house-ethics-rules-377098"

There is a story like this almost every day. I really wonder if it is possible to be an ethical person and a Republican? But the bigger question is why do Americans put people like this into public office?

Rep. Matt Gaetz’s latest actions suggest a broader pattern by the second-term lawmaker of pushing the bounds of — if not outright defying — restrictions.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty 

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has privately engaged in several spending practices in his nearly four years in office that appear to be in conflict with the House’s ethics rules, a POLITICO investigation has found.

Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump from the Florida Panhandle, improperly sent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to a limited liability company linked to a speech-writing consultant who was ousted from the Trump administration, in direct conflict with House rules.

In another possible violation, a private company installed a television studio in his father’s home in Niceville, Fla., which Gaetz uses when he appears on television. Taxpayers foot the bill to rent the television camera, and the private company that built the studio — which Gaetz refuses to identify — takes a fee each time he appears on air, his office said. It’s unclear how much it cost the private company to construct the studio.

This may run afoul of the House gift rule, which prohibits any lawmaker, aide, and their family members from accepting …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Matt Gaetz appears to run afoul of House ethics rules
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com