Maternal Mortality Is Worse in Washington, DC Than Syria. Abortion Access Is One Reason Why.

Author:     Summer Sherburne Hawkins
Source:     Reader Supported News/NBC News
Publication Date:     26 February 20
Anti-choice policies produce increased maternal mortality. In fact, America has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world. More women die giving birth in the U.S.; it is literally at the risk of your life that you have a baby in the U.S.. Washington, D.C., as this report describes, has a worse maternal mortality rate than Syria, a country being dismantled by war. That’s how bad it has. gotten. Oh, and did I mentioned that this whole anti-choice policy and its effects are blatantly racist?

According to this report, “In the U.S., both place and race increase women’s risk of of suffering a maternal death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have concluded that the majority of maternity deaths could be prevented by addressing ‘access to appropriate and high-quality care, missed or delayed diagnoses, and lack of knowledge among patients and providers around warning signs.'”

However, since two-thirds of Americans have never been outside U.S. borders, they have absolutely no idea what successful healthcare is like, or what it costs, so this is all happening with very little public pushback.

In states that restrict access to reproductive health care options, maternal mortality rates climb precipitously.
From 2007 to 2015, Syria‘s maternal mortality rate rose from 26 deaths per 100,000 live births to 31 deaths per 100,000 live births, a result of the country’s war and a crumbling health care system.

In Washington, D.C., where politicians make decisions about both what the United States will do about the war in Syria and American women’s access to reproductive health care, the average maternal mortality rate across the same eight-year period was 33 deaths per 100,000 live births.

And that is for woman of all races: The rate of maternal mortality for African American women living in our nation’s capital is 59.7 deaths per 100,000 live births — worse than Panama (52) or Ecuador (59).

There is no war on American soil and we spend more on health care per capita than any other country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. However, the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. continues to be higher than most other high-income countries — and, as social scientists, we need to understand why in order to change.

A 2019 study, …

