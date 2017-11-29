Massive meta-study confirms moderate coffee consumption is good for you

For you coffee lovers here is some good news. The study discussed in this report was published in the British Medical Journal.

A massive umbrella study published in the British Medical Journal has concluded that moderate coffee intake is generally safe for most of the population. The review examined over 200 meta-studies on the health effects of coffee consumption and concluded that three to five cups a day looks to be the safest maximum volume one should consume.
Late last century, several major scientific studies turned coffee into a bad guy, linking the popular beverage to heart problems and high blood pressure. The popularity of decaffeinated coffee peaked in the 1980s, but at the turn of the century the science started to turn.
The rise of meta-analyses allowed scientists to take the data from scores of prior studies on a single topic and draw more comprehensive conclusions. In regards to coffee, many new studies started to account for more lifestyle factors, such as smoking and obesity. And the results turned the tide on coffee.
In 2017 we have literally hundreds of different coffee consumption studies examining links between the drink and a variety of different health outcomes. We even have scores of meta-studies bringing all this data together. The latest umbrella review is basically the meta-study of meta-studies, gathering
