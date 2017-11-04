Massive Government Report Says Climate Is Warming And Humans Are The Cause

Author:     CHRISTOPHER JOYCE
Source:     npr — KNKX
Publication Date:     November 2, 20172:36 PM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/11/02/561608576/massive-government-report-says-climate-is-warming-and-humans-are-the-cause?utm_content=buffer4f35e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

I considered these conclusions about climate change settled science.

Hurricane Harvey delivered record rainfall to East Texas. Many scientists believe that climate change helped to make the storm wetter.
It is “extremely likely” that human activities are the “dominant cause” of global warming, according to the most comprehensive study ever of climate science by U.S. government researchers. (emphasis added)

The climate report, obtained by NPR, notes that the past 115 years are “the warmest in the history of modern civilization.” The global average temperature has increased by about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit over that period. Greenhouse gases from industry and agriculture are by far the biggest contributor to warming.

The findings contradict statements by President Trump and many of his Cabinet members, who have openly questioned the role humans play in changing the climate.

“I believe that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in an interview earlier this year. “There’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact.”

That is not consistent with the conclusions of the 600-plus-page Climate Science Special Report, which is part of an even larger scientific review known as the fourth National Climate Assessment. The NCA4, as it’s known, is …

