Mass Shootings Trigger Change for Emergency Medicine

Author:     Nicole Lou
Source:     MedPage Today
Publication Date:     February 15, 2018
 Link: https://www.medpagetoday.com/emergencymedicine/emergencymedicine/71195"

Mass shootings have become so prevalent in the U.S. that physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency trauma care are rethinking how to deal with such events if they happen in their community. Here’s the story from a medical source. Think about what this is telling us about American culture.

Broward County Florida Emergency Room
Credit: WLRN

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, the emergency medicine community is once again thinking about how to improve disaster preparedness as it waits for more details to be made available on how peers responded to the tragedy that left 17 dead.

That’s not to say that medical professionals failed in Broward County: a semiautomatic AR-15 assault rifle causes “a crazy amount of damage in a human body,” said Michael Redlener, MD, of Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Roosevelt Hospitals in New York City.

Still, in the past decade, the emergency medicine community has been working to overhaul responses in order to keep up with the tide of mass shootings. Notably, the American College of Surgeons and government groups created the Hartford Consensusafter the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and its recommendations for responding to an active shooter event remain the national standard.

“All of us have revised approaches to supply distribution, triage, and patient distribution over the past 2 years because of lessons learned from active shooter incidents that are fast-moving critical incidents,” said A.J. Heightman, MPA, EMT-P, editor of …

Link to Full Article:  Mass Shootings Trigger Change for Emergency Medicine

