Mass rallies, crazy decisions, grandiose posturing: This is what living in a dictatorship feels like

Author:     LUCIAN K. TRUSCOTT IV
Source:     Salon/Raw Story
Publication Date:     August 24, 2019
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/08/mass-rallies-crazy-decisions-grandiose-posturing-this-is-what-living-in-a-dictatorship-feels-like/"

Lucian Truscott has caught the essence of my daily reaction to America under Trump. How about you?

Trump and his White racist base

Another week of shaking our heads and wondering how much longer we can survive him. Yet again, Donald Trump overwhelmed practically everything with the force of his obscene personality, running his mouth and his thumbs even while he was failing to run the country in any sort of conventional sense. He doesn’t actually do anything, but he dominates everything. Living in America today is like being trapped in a room with him — no doors, no windows, no exits, only Trump and the sound of Trump and the hideous image of Trump, all day, every day, for day after day after day.

I was trying to think how to describe what it feels like to live in this country today when I came across a big profile of Neil Young published in this weekend’s New York Times Magazine. The author, David Samuels, was commiserating with Young about the state of music in the age of Spotify and Apple and the digitization of everything comprised of musical notes. Surveying a landscape into which he doesn’t feel he fits anymore, Samuels described Young as “stumped.” “I’ve got great melodies, and the words are all profanities,” Young …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Mass rallies, crazy decisions, grandiose posturing: This is what living in a dictatorship feels like

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Will Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Will
Guest
Will

I completely agree with this article and don’t understand how 35%+ of Americans support t***p after almost 3 years of seeing the results of their vote? The rich guy who understands the poor guy. The rich guy who has greatly benefited the rich to the detriment of the less rich. I believe you volk would be very happy with a t***p dictatorship to finally have a solution to all that is wrong with Amerika.

Reply
2 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com