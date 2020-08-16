Maskless Alex Jones shouts coronavirus conspiracies through a bullhorn at young park workers

Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was filmed screaming without a mask for several minutes through a small bullhorn earlier this week at a small group of largely unresponsive hikers and young park workers seated in camp chairs at one of the new check-point entrances to the city’s Barton Creek greenbelt, accusing the “cult member kooks” of participating in an “illegal power grab of the people’s greenbelt.”
“My wife came here this morning, when you cult member kooks showed up here. And you asked her, ‘Where’s her reservation?'” Jones, founder and host of the conspiracy theory website InfoWars, was recorded shouting in an InfoWars video that first went viral Monday.
“Her reservation is that we live in a free country,” he added. “We live in America.”
The city opened the greenbelt Saturday for the first time since the July 4 weekend, implementing a reservation system to limit attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jones, who has peddled conspiracy theories for years, alleged the new system was a profit scheme.
“I want this removed tonight,” he screamed, pointing at the makeshift wooden registration stand as a woman stared at her phone.
“Now you guys use your COVID hoax to like set a checkpoint up to take …