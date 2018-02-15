Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting is America’s 18th in 2018

Author:     NICOLE KARLIS
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     02.14.2018•4:30 PM
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2018/02/14/marjory-stoneman-douglas-school-shooting-is-americas-18th-in-2018/"

I turned on the television today and once again, even before I heard anything, just looking at the image on the screen, I knew there had been another school shooting. This is the 18th such shooting in the first 45 days of 2o18. As I am listening now 17 were murdered and 15 are in hospital.

In addition, of course, we don’t want to forget the other 90 people today who died of gunfire.

At the same time the United States congress is debating a universal concealed carry law that would allow anyone over 18, including people on the terrorist watch list to carry concealed weapons anywhere they like in the U.S.

What I don’t hear from anyone is outrage about the NRA, one of the truly evil organizations in the U.S.; nor do I hear any real discussion about what is so obviously wrong: There is something fundamentally wrong in America both about the gun laws and, even more important, the national culture that permits these events to occur every few days. We are a very sick country, almost every social outcome trend confirms that, and that sickness is destroying us as a nation because we will not stand up and be counted.

 

Wayne LaPierre
Credit: AP/Evan Vucci/Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Photo montage by Salon

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old former student was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for sustained injuries, the Associated Press reported.

In the last year, we’ve seen the deadliest mass shooting, the deadliest church shooting and the deadliest high school shooting in modern U.S. history.

“There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation,” Robert Runcie, the Broward County schools superintendent, told CNN. “It is a horrible day for us.”

Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his “prayers and condolences,” a common response from the president who has yet to address the issue of gun violence in America.

Donald J. Trump

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said it’s “that terrible day you pray never comes.”

Marco Rubio

School in still active scene.Will take some time to clear.Local authorities

  1. Mark R
    Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 5:38 am

    Per usual, I am sure it will be the fault of guns and not that of a deranged individual produced by a deranged society. This is not a gun problem, rather a society that is distorted to the breaking point.

