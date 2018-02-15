Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting is America’s 18th in 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old former student was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for sustained injuries, the Associated Press reported.
In the last year, we’ve seen the deadliest mass shooting, the deadliest church shooting and the deadliest high school shooting in modern U.S. history.
“There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation,” Robert Runcie, the Broward County schools superintendent, told CNN. “It is a horrible day for us.”
Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his “prayers and condolences,” a common response from the president who has yet to address the issue of gun violence in America.
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.
Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said it’s “that terrible day you pray never comes.”
School in #BrowardCounty still active scene.Will take some time to clear.Local authorities
Per usual, I am sure it will be the fault of guns and not that of a deranged individual produced by a deranged society. This is not a gun problem, rather a society that is distorted to the breaking point.