Maritime industry shifting to more efficient electric propulsion

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS — Globally, all modes of transportation are gradually being converted to electrical propulsion, and that now includes the maritime industry. One company, Netherlands-based Port-Liner, is building two giant all-electric barges dubbed the “Tesla ships.”
The company has announced the two vessels will be ready by this autumn and will be inaugurated by sailing the Wilhelmina canal in the Netherlands, reports Electrek.
According to Port-Liner, the battery-powered “Tesla Ships” are capable of carrying 280 containers. The first six of the new barges are expected …
All of these tech fixes are wonderful news. A real concern is whether or not they can overcome the rapid advance that climate change is causing. Stephan, I’d like to see you find and post articles that relate to the rapid rise in sea levels and what that means for the world’s ocean port wharves for loading and unloading. Here where I live in Nova Scotia, Canada, we still mainly burn coal that comes from the US and South America to generate electricity. NS Power is owned by an American company, Emera, headquartered in ME. When will the day arrive when the coal carriers will not be able to leave because the sea level is too high for them to load? Or conversely, the ships are unable to dock and unload. I have seen articles about what the US Navy has done in Norfolk, VA and how the wharves were raised 1M to combat this potential threat. What about the rest of the world?