Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries Are Now Involved in Washington’s War on Terror

Author:     Tom Engelhardt
Source:     Reader Supported News
Publication Date:     05 January 18
 Link: http://readersupportednews.org/opinion2/277-75/47742-focus-mapping-a-world-from-hell-76-countries-are-now-involved-in-washingtons-war-on-terror

Nearly two-thirds of Americans have never been outside the borders of the United States, and only about one percent of the population have anything to do with the military, 0.4% are in the military. These truths have made what has become the continuous wars of America almost invisible to most people. That and the failure of the media to do their job.

This policy of continuous war is literally a goldmine for the military-intelligence war merchants President Eisenhower warned us about. As of today it has run to trillions of dollars  — $5.6 trillion according to this report.

Between the illness profit system, the American gulag, the transfer of wealth to the rich, and the war machine we have no money for wellbeing and it is reflected in the social outcome data that demonstrates we are one of the unhappiest, most stressed, and least healthful nations in the developed world. You get what you pay for, and we are are paying to destroy ourselves.

He left Air Force Two behind and, unannounced, “shrouded in secrecy,” flew on an unmarked C-17transport plane into Bagram Air Base, the largest American garrison in Afghanistan. All news of his visit was embargoed until an hour before he was to depart the country.

More than 16 years after an American invasion “liberated” Afghanistan, he was there to offer some good news to a U.S. troop contingent once again on the rise. Before a 40-foot American flag, addressing 500 American troops, Vice President Mike Pence praised them as “the world’s greatest force for good,” boasted that American air strikes had recently been “dramatically increased,” swore that their country was “here to stay,” and insisted that “victory is closer than ever before.” As an observer noted, however, the response of his audience was “subdued.”  (“Several troops stood with their arms crossed or their hands folded behind their backs and listened, but did not applaud.”)

 

Think of this as but the latest episode in an upside down geopolitical fairy tale, a grim, rather than Grimm, story for our age that might begin: Once upon a time — in October 2001, to be exact — Washington launched …

Link to Full Article:  Mapping a World From Hell: 76 Countries Are Now Involved in Washington's War on Terror

