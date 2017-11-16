A Man Gets His Genes Edited, and Science Waits With Bated Breath

For the first time ever, scientists have edited genes inside a person in an attempt to cure disease, AP reports.
Brian Madeux, a 44-year-old suffering from Hunter syndrome, was given billions of copies of a corrective gene and a tool that will slice the gene at the precise spot on Monday in UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, CA.
“It’s kind of humbling” Madeux said of being the first person to try this method. “I’m willing to take that risk. Hopefully it will help me and other people.”
Hunter syndrome is a genetic disease inherited from from the X-chromosome that leads to a buildup of carbohydrates called glycosaminoglycans (GAG) throughout the body due to an enzyme not working properly. That buildup subjects toddlers to frequent colds, distorts their faces with flattened foreheads, affects bones and joints, and usually causes heart problems severe enough to kill a person by their 20s.
Madeux has made it to his 40s, a miracle in and of itself. Cognitive and neurological problems are a common side effect that Madeux suffers from, eased by weekly IV doses that can cost as much as $400,000. He’s been part of a string of experimental …