Majority of voters support free college, eliminating student debt

A majority of voters said they support the idea of free state college and canceling student debt, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released on Thursday.
The survey found that 58 percent of registered voters said they would support a proposal that would make public colleges, universities and trade schools tuition-free. The same group also said they would back a plan eliminating all existing student debt.
Forty-two percent of respondents said they would oppose such a proposal.
Democrats were more likely to support the idea of free state college and forgiving student debt.
Seventy-two percent of Democratic voters said they are in favor of making higher education tuition-free and eliminating student debt, compared to 40 percent of Republicans. Fifty-eight percent of independents, meanwhile, said the same.
When broken down by income, 67 percent of respondents who make less than $75,000 a year support such a proposal, compared to 51 percent who made $75,000 or more on an annual basis.
Two top-tier progressive presidential candidates — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — have both released plans that aim to drastically reduce student loan debt.
While Warren’s student debt forgiveness plan is capped at household incomes of $250,000, Sanders’s plan …