Majority of voters support free college, eliminating student debt

Author:    
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     9/12/2019
 Link: https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/461106-majority-of-voters-support-free-college-eliminating-student-debt"

In most developed nations college is either free or affordable. Why? Because those nations realize that for a democracy to operate properly, and not drift into authoritarianism, the population must be educated and capable of understanding what the government is actually doing.  These nations have also realized that to be competitive economically in a high technology world they must have an educated workforce. In the United States where the only social priority is profit college has been seen as much as a machine to create debt, read profit, as it is an institution of education. But, based on the latest survey, that seems to be finally changing, and I consider this to be very good news.

A majority of voters said they support the idea of free state college and canceling student debt, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released on Thursday.

The survey found that 58 percent of registered voters said they would support a proposal that would make public colleges, universities and trade schools tuition-free. The same group also said they would back a plan eliminating all existing student debt.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they would oppose such a proposal.

Democrats were more likely to support the idea of free state college and forgiving student debt.

Seventy-two percent of Democratic voters said they are in favor of making higher education tuition-free and eliminating student debt, compared to 40 percent of Republicans. Fifty-eight percent of independents, meanwhile, said the same.

When broken down by income, 67 percent of respondents who make less than $75,000 a year support such a proposal, compared to 51 percent who made $75,000 or more on an annual basis.

Two top-tier progressive presidential candidates — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — have both released plans that aim to drastically reduce student loan debt.

While Warren’s student debt forgiveness plan is capped at household incomes of $250,000, Sanders’s plan …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Majority of voters support free college, eliminating student debt

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Paul Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Paul
Guest
Paul

Stephan–I’m writing this from Heathrow Airport after two weeks in the UK, including visits to two universities here and visits _with_ numerous British academics. The problem with this “college is free in Europe” is that it isn’t true. It’s only free for those who the system places on a college track. Since the decision whether you are going to be blue collar vs. technician vs. professional vs. academic is made just out of our equivalent of middle school, our approach of “college for all” doesn’t even translate. If college were free to _everyone_ in European countries in the way it… Read more »

Reply
2 minutes ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com