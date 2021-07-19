Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds

Author:     Erum Salam
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 17 Jul 2021 14.34 EDT
 Link: Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds

It is my view that we need new laws to regulate social media so that lethal disinformation cannot be spewed out across those platforms. Just as you do not have freedom of speech to cry “Fire” in a crowded movie theater, so you should not be able to spread misinformation that can kill people if they follow it. How many people died as a result of following the recommendations of these 12 people.

Here is the list of the 12 disinformation spreading individuals listed by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Both Robert Kennedy and Jack Kennedy must be rolling in their graves at his son’s/nephew’s actions and words.

Andrew Wakefield
Barbara Loe Fisher
Del Bigtree
Joseph Mercola
Kelly Brogan
Larry Cook
Mike Adams
Rashid A Buttar
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Sayer Ji Promoter
Sherri Tenpenny
Ty and Charlene Bollinger

And here is the URL to download the CCDH report:
https://252f2edd-1c8b-49f5-9bb2-cb57bb47e4ba.filesusr.com/ugd/f4d9b9_00b2ad56fe524d82b271a75e441cd06c.pdf

The vast majority of Covid-19 anti-vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories originated from just 12 people, a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) cited by the White House this week found.

CCDH, a UK/US non-profit and non-governmental organization, found in March that these 12 online personalities they dubbed the “disinformation dozen” have a combined following of 59 million people across multiple social media platforms, with Facebook having the largest impact. CCDH analyzed 812,000 Facebook posts and tweets and found 65% came from the disinformation dozen. Vivek Murthy, US surgeon general, and Joe Biden focused on misinformation around vaccines this week as a driving force of the virus spreading.

On Facebook alone, the dozen are responsible for 73% of all anti-vaccine content, though the vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the US government and its regulatory agencies. And 95% of the Covid misinformation reported on these platforms were not removed.

Among the dozen are physicians that have embraced pseudoscience, a bodybuilder, a wellness blogger, a religious zealot, and, most notably Robert F Kennedy Jr, the nephew of John F Kennedy who has also linked vaccines to autism and 5G broadband cellular networks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kennedy …

Link to Full Article:  Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds
Michael

The has been much disinformation by both sides. While we are told the number of “cases”, how many of these people are actually sick enough to be hospitalized? The answer appears to be very few, most of whom are chronically ill elderly and obese. Why is the vaccine being recommended and in some cases mandated for those who have been exposed to COVID and have had a healthy immune response? Why is the vaccine being pushed for healthy children, adolescents, and young adults, virtually none of whom become ill from the virus? Even the CDC is guilty of providing misinformation.

Albus Eddie

If you are looking for something to ban that gets people killed, here is a good candidate:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/18/revealed-leak-uncovers-global-abuse-of-cyber-surveillance-weapon-nso-group-pegasus

