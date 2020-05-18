Major Trump megadonor’s private jet company lands $27 million bailout: report

Author:     ROGER SOLLENBERGER
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MAY 16, 2020 2:10AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/05/15/major-trump-megadonors-private-jet-company-lands-27-million-bailout-report/"

I am so sick of these stories, they are endless. To Trump, everything is a grift. There is no morality, there are no ethics, only the grift, the chance to make profit or advance oneself by any means.

A private jet company founded by a major Republican donor received nearly $27 million in federal grants from a $2 trillion economic relief package intended to offset the blunt of coronavirus pandemic.

The company — Clay Lacy Aviation, which is headquartered in Van Nuys, Calif. — provides private charter and management services to “business and world leaders, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, professional athletes, sports franchises, celebrities and dignitaries,” according to its website.

Its U.S. fleet reportedly numbers more than 100 business jets, worth more than $1 billion, and conducts charter operations in a number of locations including West Palm Beach, nearby Mar-a-Lago and Trump International Golf Club. The $27 million was a grant — and not a loan — so it does not have to be repaid.

The week after President Donald Trump accepted the Republican party nomination in July 2016, Clay Lacy Aviation donated $50,000 to Trump Victory, the joint fundraising vehicle shared between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to FEC filings. Trump Victory transferred $2,700, the maximum amount, to the Trump campaign.

The funding directed to Clay Lacy falls under a federal program designed to “compensate aviation industry workers and preserve jobs.” Its CARES grant …

