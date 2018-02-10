Major Increase in EV Charging Stations Across U.S.

Here is some excellent news about leaving the carbon energy era. In spite of the Trump administration doing everything that it can to sustain carbon, individual choices are pushing past that, the process I described in the 8 Laws.

While electric vehicles only make up a tiny 0.2 percent of passenger cars around the world, that number is growing, and growing fast. In 2016, there were 2 million EVs on the world’s roads, up from “virtually non-existent” in 2012. Nearly 200,000 electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2017 alone, a new record.

This boom in electric car ownership has corresponded with growth in public charging infrastructure. EVgo, the largest public network of fast-charging stations in the U.S., charged 40 million miles of electric driving in 2017. That’s a dramatic increase compared to the 22 million EV miles charged in 2016.

The EVgo network increased by 20 percent last year, and now has more than 1,000 DC fast chargers across 66 markets nationwide. Network usage set a record with 1.1 million charging sessions, an increase of 50 percent.

Impressively, EVgo said that the 13 million kilowatt hours delivered from the network corresponded to 1.6 million gallons of gasoline saved and prevented the release of 9,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Glad to hear. Got to get the renewable energy behind it so we are not just shifting from one toxic source to another. Slow go but it is happening. We don’t need government to achieve healthy outcomes.

