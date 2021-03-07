Mail-in voting did not swell turnout or boost Democrats, study finds

Author:     Sam Levine
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 6 Mar 2021 05.00 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/06/mail-in-voting-democrats-2020-election-study"

Another Republican lie is proven by data to be just that, a lie. These endless lies and fantasies believed by millions have left our democracy in a very fragile conidtion. It is hard to have a democracy based on a two-party system when one of those parties does not want to have a democracy and is doing everything it can to subvert democracy.

Workers count ballots in Portland. Those findings challenge the conventional wisdom that has emerged after Joe Biden’s victory in November that the Democrats benefited from mail-in votes. Credit: Paula Bronstein/AP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Mail-in voting did not significantly increase turnout nor did it benefit Democrats in the 2020 election, a new study has found, undermining the talking point, advanced by Donald Trump and others, that mail-in ballots cost him the election.Fight to vote: This is how Georgia Republicans are attacking democracyRead more

States that required an excuse to vote by mail saw increases in turnout similar to those that did not, the researchers from Stanford found. In Texas, where only voters ages 65 and up can vote by mail without an excuse, Democratic turnout did not “substantially increase” relative to Republican turnout.

“Despite the extraordinary circumstances of the 2020 election, vote-by-mail’s effect on turnout and on partisan outcomes is very muted,” the researchers wrote. “Voter interest appears to be far more important in driving turnout.”

Those findings challenge the conventional wisdom that has emerged after Joe Biden’s victory in November. Republicans have repeatedly pointed to the decision to expand vote by mail – a choice driven largely …

