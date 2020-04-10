Louisiana Pastor: ‘True Christians Do Not Mind Dying’ Of Coronavirus If Infected At Church

Author:     Curtis M. Wong
Source:     HuffPost
Publication Date:     04/08/2020 04:28 pm ET
 Link: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/louisiana-pastor-tony-spell-coronavirus-dying_n_5e8e0b53c5b61ada15c1823e"

I think there is a very important trend being revealed in this pandemic, and this story illustrates it. There is, in the christofascist cult that passes for Christianity in the United States, an anti-life, anti-science fanaticism, that really knows no bounds. This is not only a bad decision by a single individual, this is a fanatic using a position to which the culture accords respect and status to influence others to do something that is explicitly anti-life.

Anti-gay, anti-science pastor, Tony Spell
Credit: Pink News

An evangelical pastor who is refusing to abide by Louisiana’s ban on large public gatherings and continuing to hold in-person church services suggested his parishioners would not mind dying for their faith.

Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, is facing six misdemeanor charges after defying Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Each count carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Palm Sunday services at Spell’s church, held last weekend, are reported to have drawn hundreds of parishioners. Local police said many arrived in a fleet of 26 buses that the church, which is located near Baton Rouge, sent to pick them up.

In a TMZ interview on Wednesday, Spell shrugged off critics who say he is putting his congregants at risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The Bible teaches us to be absent from our bodies as to be present with the Lord,” said Spell, a Pentecostal preacher. “Like any zealot or like any pure religious person, death looks to them like a welcome friend. True Christians

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Louisiana Pastor: ‘True Christians Do Not Mind Dying’ Of Coronavirus If Infected At Church

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Rev. Dean Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

The people in the Christian churches around here repulse me and I expect it would be the same in any church. Why someone would believe such rubbish is beyond me. Yes I am a reverend, but of a Cosmic Universalist ordination. No one will even understand that until I get my book published explaining it. It has remote attachments to Hinduism and other meditative religions Like Taoism and Shintoism and other religions which require Meditation to understand. It is the religion of the entire Cosmos where everything is connected, but most people do not understand.

Reply
2 minutes ago

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com