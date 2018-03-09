Louisiana, ‘a Failed State’

Author:     David Leonhardt
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     MARCH 8, 2018
Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/08/opinion/louisiana-tax-cuts.html"

Louisiana is a “failed state.” Once again we have another example demonstrating the failure of Republican controlled governance. Republicans cannot govern, that is the sad truth, and it is damaging the lives of the millions of Americans who voted for them.

You get what you vote for. You might bear that in mind in November. Also Kansas and Louisiana, and their tax cutting policies may be the precursors for the United States as a whole under the Trump tax cuts.

A special session of the Louisiana state legislature adjourned this week without resolving a budget crisis that could lead to cuts in public programs.
Credit Bill Feig/The Advocate, via Associated Press

‘A failed state.’ Until recently, Kansas offered the clearest cautionary tale about deep tax cuts. The state’s then-governor, Sam Brownback, promised that the tax cuts he signed in 2012 and 2013 would lead to an economic boom. They didn’t, and Kansas instead had to cut popular programs like education.

Now Kansas seems to have a rival for the title of the state that’s caused the most self-inflicted damage through tax cuts: Louisiana.

“No two ways about it: Louisiana is a failed state,” Robert Mann, a Louisiana State University professor and New Orleans Times-Picayune columnist, wrote recently.

A special session of the State Legislature, called specifically to deal with a budget crisis caused by a lack of tax revenue, failed to do so, and legislators adjourned on Monday. No one is sure what will happen next. If legislators can’t agree on tax increases, cuts to education and medical care will likely follow.

The targets would include “health care programs that cover medically fragile children and the developmentally disabled, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Louisiana, ‘a Failed State’

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com