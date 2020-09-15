Longtime Climate Science Denier Hired At NOAA

Author:     Rebecca Hersher
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     September 12, 20203:55 PM ET
 Link: https://www.npr.org/2020/09/12/912301325/longtime-climate-science-denier-hired-at-noaa"

This appointment by Trump settles the question of where he stands on climate change. One by one Trump is corrupting ever science agency in the government. So let me state this as emphatically as I can. If you vote for Trump there will be no preparation at the federal level about climate change and you are condemning your children and their children to a lifetime of misery. Can I be any clearer than that?

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 29: The logo of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seen at the Nation Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 as it approaches Florida in the upcoming days. Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty

David Legates, a University of Delaware professor of climatology who has spent much of his career questioning basic tenets of climate science, has been hired for a top position at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Legates confirmed to NPR that he was recently hired as NOAA’s deputy assistant secretary of commerce for observation and prediction. The position suggests that he reports directly to Neil Jacobs, the acting head of the agency that is in charge of the federal government’s sprawling weather and climate prediction work.

Neither Legates nor NOAA representatives responded to questions about Legates’ specific responsibilities or why he was hired. The White House also declined to comment.

Legates has a long history of using his position as an academic scientist to publicly cast doubt on climate science. His appointment to NOAA comes as Americans face profound threats stoked by climate change, from the vast, deadly wildfires in …

Link to Full Article:  Longtime Climate Science Denier Hired At NOAA
