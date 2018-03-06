Local GOP official shares video claiming Fla. high school shooting was faked

Every day I come across, or readers send me, multiple stories about the bizarre behavior of Republican officials.  They run the gamut from racist, sexist, vulgar, anti-semitic, corrupt, or just plain stupid. It’s mostly local stuff though that rarely makes it to the national news, so only locals read it or see it.

Obviously I don’t run 99.9% of them; if I did SR would be filled with nothing but repellant stories about Republicans. I do find it notable that there is nothing comparable on the other side of the aisle, and I think it is worth asking what is it about the Republican Party that it attracts such people?

This story though I am going to run because I have seen similar stories from similar sources after every one of the gun massacres, and I think it is time for a little outrage.

Michael Davis, Georgia Republican official

Michael Davis, a vice chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party has shared a Facebook video which insists that last month’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was somehow faked.

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook by Mike Nikolaou of Athens, Greece, and shared by Davis, includes a portion of the breaking news coverage from West Palm Beach NBC station WPTV during the Parkland shooting. The coverage takes a closer look at the active shooter training undertaken by the Broward County school system as well as other schools around the nation before an announcer goes on to denounce the training.

The post then goes onto claim that the video depicts students in Parkland, Fla., “rehearsing” before “the fake shooting aired by NBC,” with hashtags including “#CrisisActors” and “#FalseFlag” — claiming that the shooting and deaths were faked and staged for some purpose.

When contacted by 11Alive News and asked if this was the viewpoint of the Cobb County Republican Party and of its leadership, the chairman, Jason Shepherd, responded with a statement:

Maybe 11Alive should focus on the fact these so-called “student lead” protests are anything but with left winged organizations from the

