Liz Crokin Explains How The Illuminati Uses ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ To Create Child Sex Slaves

Author:     Kyle Mantyla
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     November 13, 2017 2:18 pm
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/liz-crokin-explains-how-the-illuminati-uses-the-wizard-of-oz-to-create-child-sex-slaves/"

Another window into the world of the Bitter Third.

For me, personally, this report is unintentionally funny. Until he died Noel Langley and I were friends. He was one of my daughter’s Godfathers. Over years I spent hours listening to his stories of first writing the screen adaptation of the books, and then making the Wizard of Oz. His account of how they decided they had to bind Judy Garland’s breasts, and a hundred other bits of oral history like it, I will never forget. So whenever I see a reference to the movie, in my mind, I hear Noel’s stories.

The references I see often vary from his memories, but this  is surely one of the weirdest; he would appreciate its madness.

Liz Crokin
Credit: Zimbia

Last week, right-wing “journalist” Liz Crokin alleged that the fact that Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta likes to wear red shoes is a sign that he is a pedophile because the Illuminati uses the movie “The Wizard of Oz” to brainwash child sex slaves.

Making a second appearance on a program hosted by one-time “Survivor” contestant Anna Khait that was streamed on Mike Cernovich’s Facebook page last Thursday, Crokin continued on her mission to expose the supposed fact that leading government, entertainment and business leaders are involved in a massive satanic pedophile cult by linking Podesta’s choice of shoes to Illuminati mind-control.

“Tony Podesta is obsessed with his red shoes,” Crokin said. “There is symbolism for red shoes in the occult and it’s also tied to satanic ritualistic abuse and the trafficking of children.”

“The Illuminati, the elites, they use ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to mind control child slaves,” she added. “They use certain films to program children and part of the programming is having them watch these films and they also sexually abuse them and they physically abuse them because the abuse splits their personality and creates different personalities, so then they are able to program …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Liz Crokin Explains How The Illuminati Uses ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ To Create Child Sex Slaves

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com