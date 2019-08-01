Living without water: the crisis pushing people out of El Salvador

Author:     Nina Lakhani
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 30 Jul 2019 18.36 EDT
 https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/jul/30/el-salvador-water-crisis-privatization-gangs-corruption

If you read me regularly you know that I have been predicting that climate change will produce social disorder and violence, all of which will produce vast migrations. The crisis on our Southern border is an early chapter in this trend. as El Salvador proves. And this is just the beginning.

A man and his daughter in El Salvador carrying water back to their home.
Credit: Juan Carlos/The Guardian

Just after 6am, Victor Funez fills a three-gallon plastic pitcher with water from a tap in the cemetery, balances it on his head and trudges home, where his wife waits to soak maize kernels so she can make tortillas for breakfast.

Funez, 38, stops briefly to help his daughter with some homework before heading back to the cemetery with the pink urn. This load fills large plastic milk and juice bottles used for drinking throughout the day.

The tap is the family’s only source of water, so Funez makes the journey along the dusty dirt road 15 to 20 times each day.

“My husband’s job is to fetch the water so I can do the housework. It’s like this every day, all day,” said Bianca Lopez, 46. “We can live without electricity – we have candles and lamps – but water, that’s essential.”

La Estación is a makeshift community of 59 households along disused railway tracks that cut across Nejapa – a semi-urban municipality on the northern outskirts of El Salvador’s capital.

This tiny Central American state is one of the most …

Link to Full Article:  Living without water: the crisis pushing people out of El Salvador

