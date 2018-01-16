Let’s wrench power back from the billionaires

Author:     Senator Bernie Sanders
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 14 Jan 2018 14.33 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jan/14/power-billionaires-bernie-sanders-poverty-life-expectancy-climate-change

Here is another assessment of the state of things by a politician with real integrity. I agree with Senator Sanders words and sentiment.

Vermont Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders
Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Here is where we are as a planet in 2018: after all of the wars, revolutions and international summits of the past 100 years, we live in a world where a tiny handful of incredibly wealthy individuals exercise disproportionate levels of control over the economic and political life of the global community.

Difficult as it is to comprehend, the fact is that the six richest people on Earth now own more wealth than the bottom half of the world’s population – 3.7 billion people. Further, the top 1% now have more money than the bottom 99%. Meanwhile, as the billionaires flaunt their opulence, nearly one in seven people struggle to survive on less than $1.25 (90p) a day and – horrifyingly – some 29,000 children die daily from entirely preventable causes such as diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia.

At the same time, all over the world corrupt elites, oligarchs and anachronistic monarchies spend billions on the most absurd extravagances. The Sultan of Brunei owns some 500 Rolls-Royces and lives in one of the world’s largest palaces, a building with 1,788 …

Link to Full Article:  Let’s wrench power back from the billionaires

