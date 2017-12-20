Let it go: The Arctic will never be frozen again

Author:     Eric Holthaus
Source:     Grist
Publication Date:     Dec 18, 2017
 Link: http://grist.org/article/let-it-go-the-arctic-will-never-be-frozen-again/"

The Arctic will never be frozen again. That ought to scare the bejeesus out of you, because the Arctic regulates the earth’s climate in profound ways. What concerns me is that when I run these stories on climate change my readership goes way down. I don’t publish SR on a popularity basis; I try to follow the trends as they are, not as I might want them to be. But if people are getting tired of reading about climate change, aren’t paying much attention to it, and it is just becoming background noise requiring no particular awareness, then there isn’t going to be much citizen pressure to change anything. That really worries me.

SVALBARD AND JAN MAYEN ISLANDS – 2015/07/20: A walrus (Odobenus rosmarus) is resting on an ice floe in the pack ice north of Svalbard, Norway.
Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket

Last week, at a New Orleans conference center that once doubled as a storm shelter for thousands during Hurricane Katrina, a group of polar scientists made a startling declaration: The Arctic as we once knew it is no more.

The region is now definitively trending toward an ice-free state, the scientists said, with wide-ranging ramifications for ecosystems, national security, and the stability of the global climate system. It was a fitting venue for an eye-opening reminder that, on its current path, civilization is engaged in an existential gamble with the planet’s life-support system.

In an accompanying annual report on the Arctic’s health — titled “Arctic shows no sign of returning to reliably frozen region of recent past decades” — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees all official U.S. research in the region, coined a term: “New Arctic.

Until roughly a decade or so ago, the region was holding up relatively well, despite warming at roughly twice the rate of the planet as a whole. But in recent years, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Let it go: The Arctic will never be frozen again

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com