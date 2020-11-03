LEST WE FORGET THE HORRORS: A CATALOG OF TRUMP’S WORST CRUELTIES, COLLUSIONS, CORRUPTIONS, AND CRIMES: THE COMPLETE LISTING (SO FAR)

Author:     JOHN McMURTRIE, BEN PARKER, STEPHANIE STEINBRECHER, KELSEY RONAN, AMY SUMERTON, RACHEL VILLA, and SOPHIA DuROSE
Source:     McSweeny's
Publication Date:     3 November 2020
 Link: https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/the-complete-listing-so-far-atrocities-1-954?utm_source=nextdraft&utm_medium=email"

If you are voting today, consider this before you cast your vote.

The Trump family

Early in President Trump’s term, McSweeney’s editors began to catalog the head-spinning number of misdeeds coming from his administration. We called this list a collection of Trump’s cruelties, collusions, and crimes, and it felt urgent then to track them, to ensure these horrors — happening almost daily — would not be forgotten. This election year, amid a harrowing global health, civil rights, humanitarian, and economic crisis, we know it’s never been more critical to note these horrors, to remember them, and to do all in our power to reverse them. This list will be updated between now and the November 2020 Presidential election.- – –

Various writers have compiled this list during the course of the Trump administration. Their work has been guided by invaluable journalistic resources, including WTFJHTNPRthe New York Timesthe Washington Postand other sources, to whom we are grateful.- – –

ATROCITY KEY

 – Sexual Misconduct, Harassment, & Bullying
 – White Supremacy, Racism, Homophobia, Transphobia, & Xenophobia
 – Public Statements / Tweets
 – Collusion with Russia & Obstruction of Justice
 – Trump Staff & Administration
 – Trump Family Business Dealings
 – Policy
 – Environment- – …

Link to Full Article:  LEST WE FORGET THE HORRORS: A CATALOG OF TRUMP'S WORST CRUELTIES, COLLUSIONS, CORRUPTIONS, AND CRIMES: THE COMPLETE LISTING (SO FAR)
