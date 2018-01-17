I want to thank all of you who made a donation to Schwartzeport. Your gracious support matters to me both financially and as a vote of confidence that you find SR a useful and worthwhile activity. I appreciate both very much.

Legal marijuana cuts violence says US study, as medical-use laws see crime fall

Author:     Jamie Doward
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 13 Jan 2018 19.05 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/14/legal-marijuana-medical-use-crime-rate-plummets-us-study"

One by one all the “reefer madness” fantasies of the marijuana prohibition forces have burst like toxic bubbles. It is really quite fascinating to watch this process and see all the nonsense that fueled the ill-conceived War on Drug be proven wrong. Here is the latest.

Marijuana is sold legally at a dispensary in California.
Credit: Mathew Sumner/AP

The introduction of medical marijuana laws has led to a sharp reduction in violent crime in US states that border Mexico, according to new research.

According to the study, Is Legal Pot Crippling Mexican Drug Trafficking Organizations? The Effect of Medical Marijuana Laws on US Crime, when a state on the Mexican border legalised medical use of the drug, violent crime fell by 13% on average. Most of the marijuana consumed in the US originates in Mexico, where seven major cartels control the illicit drug trade.

The knock-on effect is a reduction in levels of drug-related violence. “The cartels are in competition with one another,” Gavrilova explained. “They compete for territory, but it’s also easy to steal product …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Legal marijuana cuts violence says US study, as medical-use laws see crime fall

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com