The Leap to Single-Payer: What Taiwan Can Teach

Taiwan is proof that a country can make a swift and huge change to its health care system, even in the modern day.
The United States, in part because of political stalemate, in part because it has been hemmed in by its history, has been unable to be as bold.
Singapore, which we wrote about in October, tinkers with its health care system all the time. Taiwan, in contrast, revamped its top to bottom.
Less than 25 years ago, Taiwan had a patchwork system that included insurance provided for those who worked privately or for the government, or for trade associations involving farmers or fishermen. Out-of-pocket payments were high, and physicians practiced independently. In March 1995, all that changed.
After talking to experts from all over the world, Taiwan chose William Hsiao, a professor of economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, to lead a task force to design a new system. Uwe Reinhardt, a longtime Princeton professor, also contributed significantly to …
Though personally I don’t advocate for single payer, I agree with Stephan’s assessment. It is feasible.