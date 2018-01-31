This Leaked Government Brexit Analysis Says The UK Will Be Worse Off In Every Scenario

Author:     Alberto Nardelli
Source:     BuzzFeed
Publication Date:     January 29, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.
 Link: https://www.buzzfeed.com/albertonardelli/the-governments-own-brexit-analysis-says-the-uk-will-be"

The United States elected Donald Trump president, and the United Kingdom chose BREXIT. I think history will record that both decisions were based on fear, hate, anger, and resentment and disastrously damaged both nations.

David Davis and Theresa May
Credit: Shutterstock

The government’s new analysis of the impact of Brexit says the UK would be worse off outside the European Union under every scenario modelled, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

The assessment, which is titled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” and dated January 2018, looked at three of the most plausible Brexit scenarios based on existing EU arrangements.

Under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU, UK growth would be 5% lower over the next 15 years compared to current forecasts, according to the analysis.

The “no deal” scenario, which would see the UK revert to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, would reduce growth by 8% over that period. The softest Brexit option of continued single-market access through membership of the European Economic Area would, in the longer term, still lower growth by 2%.

These calculations do not take into account any short-term hits to the economy from Brexit, such as the cost of adjusting the economy to new customs arrangements.

The cover title of the new analysis.

The cover title of the new analysis.

The assessment seen by BuzzFeed News is being kept tightly guarded inside government. It was prepared by officials across Whitehall for the Department for

