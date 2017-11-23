Leading Trump Census pick causes alarm

Author: DANNY VINIK and ANDREW RESTUCCIA
Source: Politico
Publication Date:     11/21/2017 05:06 AM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/21/trump-census-pick-causes-alarm-252571

For over 30 years, the Republicans, who lack any sense of integrity, have been actively trying to subvert America’s democracy through gerrymandering and voter suppression, so that they can attain and sustain control of the U.S. government. And they have been largely successful. We have a President who won with 3 million less votes than his opponent, and Representatives and Senators who are in office in spite of the fact that overall their opponents got more votes then they did.

Now the Republicans are trying to rig the census to the same end. Here’s the story.

The Trump administration is leaning toward naming Thomas Brunell, a Texas professor with no government experience, to the top operational job at the U.S. Census Bureau, according to two people who have been briefed on the bureau’s plans.

Brunell, a political science professor, has testified more than half a dozen times on behalf of Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts, and is the author of a 2008 book titled “Redistricting and Representation: Why Competitive Elections Are Bad for America.”

The choice would mark the administration’s first major effort to shape the 2020 census, the nationwide count that determines which states lose and gain electoral votes and seats in the House of Representatives.

The fate of the census under President Donald Trump has been closely watched by voting-rights advocates worried that the administration — which has already made unsupported claims about voter fraud — might nudge it in directions that over- or undercount some Americans. Subtle bureaucratic choices in the wording and administration of the census can have huge consequences for who is counted, and how it shifts American voting districts.

The pick would break with the long-standing precedent of choosing a nonpolitical government official as deputy director of the U.S. …

Link to Full Article: Leading Trump Census pick causes alarm

