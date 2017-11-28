Leader Of Trump Cabinet Bible Studies Aggressively Expanding Right-Wing Proselytizing To Government Officials
Ralph Drollinger, the Christian nationalist who leads Bible study meetings for members of Trump’s Cabinet and members of Congress, is aggressively seeking to expand his reach in state capitals and local governments as well as overseas. Drollinger teaches that there is one “absolutely critical preeminent duty of the Church in an institutionally separated society: to convert the soul and disciple—Christianize—the leaders of the State and its citizenry.”
Capitol Ministries’ “seven global directors” will be meeting together for the first time this week, along with state ministry leaders, at the group’s fall training conference. It is being held in Washington, D.C., at the new Museum of the Bible, created by the family that owns the Hobby Lobby chain. The global directors are all men, as Drollinger teaches that the Bible does not permit women to teach men. Drollinger’s “Ministry Update” says that “speakers will include several U.S. White House Cabinet Members, Senators and Representatives.”
When we wrote about Drollinger in July, we noted that he teaches that God only hears the prayers of Christians, that Christians in government have an obligation to only hire other Christians, and that …