Lack of Wild Bees Causes Crop Shortage, Could Lead to Food Security Issues

Author:     Tiffany Duong
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Jul. 31, 2020 10:45AM EST
Here is the latest data on the bee crisis and, I am sorry to say, it continues to be disturbingly bad news. This trend just doesn’t seem to have the power to engage politicians, and that is a crisis of another sort.

Credit: Shutterstock

Without bees, future generations may not be able to identify with adages like, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’

Crop yields for key crops like apples, cherries and blueberries are down across the U.S. because of a lack of bees in agricultural areas, a Rutgers University-led study published Wednesday in The Royal Society found. This could have “serious ramifications” for global food security, reported The Guardian.

The scientists wanted to understand the degree to which insect pollination, or lack thereof, actually limits current crop production. Surveying 131 locations across major crop-producing areas of the U.S., they found that five out of seven crops showed evidence of “pollinator limitation” and that yields could be boosted with full pollination, the study said.

“The crops that got more bees got significantly more crop production,” said Rachael Winfree, an ecologist and pollination expert and the senior author of the paper, reported The Guardian. “I was surprised, I didn’t expect they would be limited to this extent.”

The research further noted that pollinator declines could “translate directly” to decreased production of most of the crops studied and that wild bees “contribute substantially” to the pollination of most studied crops.…

