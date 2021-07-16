Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House

Author:     Luke Harding, Julian Borger and Dan Sabbagh
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 15 Jul 2021 06.00 EDT
 Link: Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House

There are some issues around this story, but I think it is going to turn out to be essentially valid. Beyond the fact that Trump saw Putin as the leader he wanted to be, I think Putin had something on Trump. He was in Lenin’s words “a useful idiot,” and that is how the story is shaping up.

Putin and Trump

Vladimir Putin personally authorised a secret spy agency operation to support a “mentally unstable” Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents.

The key meeting took place on 22 January 2016, the papers suggest, with the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior ministers all present.

Russia’s three spy agencies were ordered to find practical ways to support Trump, in a decree appearing to bear Putin’s signature.

By this point Trump was the frontrunner in the Republican party’s nomination race. A report prepared by Putin’s expert department recommended Moscow use “all possible force” to ensure a Trump victory.

Western intelligence agencies are understood to have been aware of the documents for some months and to have carefully examined them. The papers, seen by the Guardian, seem to represent a serious and highly unusual leak from within the Kremlin.

The Guardian has shown the documents to independent experts who say they appear to be genuine. Incidental details come across as accurate. The overall tone and thrust is said to be consistent with Kremlin security thinking.

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with permanent members of the security council on 22 January 2016 at the Kremlin
Vladimir Putin
2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Will

I have to imagine that Putin and Associates are amused and amazed at how easy it has been to send America into chaos and disorder. America so arrogantly powerful and dismissive of Russia after the fall now finds itself almost ungovernable and openly talking of civil war and break up. Sounds a little like the old USSR after the fall and all it took was a little push.

Reply
Rev. Dean

Osama Bin Laden actually worked for the USA in case anyone forgets when we were trying to make it harder for the Russians in Afghanistan before everything switched and we were out in their place and look at what it has done for us: the same thing happened to us, we could not win a war in Afghanistan either and it seems to have broken us apart, too. The Taliban will always have more troops than anyone who tries to win Afghanistan for the poor government there. It is a shame for both Russia and for the USA.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved