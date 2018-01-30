Koch Network to Tap $400 Million Lode for Ads to Sway 2018 Vote

Author:     John McCormick
Source:     Bloomberg Politics
Publication Date:     January 29, 2018, 12:20 PM PST
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-29/koch-network-plans-early-ad-push-to-influence-2018-election"

The Christofascist billionaires are explicitly trying to buy the 2018 election, and think they can get away with it because they have nothing but contempt for you personally. You are just a sheep whose mind they can befuddle by playing on your fears and prejudices.

We’ll see whether they are correct, or whether American citizens are going to rise up and take back their democracy before it is destroyed. What are the odds do you think? You know that about 38% of voters are already in the bag.

Charles Koch and David Koch.
Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/The Washington Post

The conservative political network led by billionaires Charles and David Koch is planning an early advertising blitz to try to help Republicans hold majorities in Congress in the 2018 midterms.

The television and online ad campaign that’s slated to start in the next few months is part of the roughly $400 million the organization has pledged to spend trying to influence policy and politics during the two-year election cycle that culminates with November’s elections. That total represents a 60 percent increase over what the network spent during the 2016 cycle and includes all of its state and national activities to try to influence policy and elections.

During a briefing Monday at one of the group’s bi-annual gatherings at a desert resort in southern California, Koch donors were told to expect a challenging campaign season for Republicans given President Donald Trump’s historical unpopularity in polls.

“These elections are going to brutally tough,” said Emily Seidel, who directs political strategy for the Koch-affiliated Freedom Partners group. “We’ve never faced a challenge like this one.”

Early Ad Spending

The group’s reasons for early ad spending are both financial and tactical. Advertising rates …

  1. sam
    Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Money was not the decisive factor in 2016. Hillary spent about $1 billion and lost. Trump spent much less and won. The Democrats are not doing what they need to do to gain ground in 2018. Resisting Trump is not enough. They need a positive program.

