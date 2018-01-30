Koch Network to Tap $400 Million Lode for Ads to Sway 2018 Vote

The conservative political network led by billionaires Charles and David Koch is planning an early advertising blitz to try to help Republicans hold majorities in Congress in the 2018 midterms.
The television and online ad campaign that’s slated to start in the next few months is part of the roughly $400 million the organization has pledged to spend trying to influence policy and politics during the two-year election cycle that culminates with November’s elections. That total represents a 60 percent increase over what the network spent during the 2016 cycle and includes all of its state and national activities to try to influence policy and elections.
During a briefing Monday at one of the group’s bi-annual gatherings at a desert resort in southern California, Koch donors were told to expect a challenging campaign season for Republicans given President Donald Trump’s historical unpopularity in polls.
“These elections are going to brutally tough,” said Emily Seidel, who directs political strategy for the Koch-affiliated Freedom Partners group. “We’ve never faced a challenge like this one.”
Early Ad Spending
Money was not the decisive factor in 2016. Hillary spent about $1 billion and lost. Trump spent much less and won. The Democrats are not doing what they need to do to gain ground in 2018. Resisting Trump is not enough. They need a positive program.