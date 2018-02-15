Koch Brothers-backed group tries to stand in the way as states pass paid sick leave

Author:     Ashley Curtin
Source:     Nation of Change
Publication Date:     February 13, 2018
 Link: https://www.nationofchange.org/2018/02/13/koch-brothers-backed-group-tries-stand-way-states-pass-paid-sick-leave/"

The Koch Brothers are at work once again trying to degrade the quality of life of American workers. Here’s the story.

A legal assault against paid sick leave laws is raging throughout the U.S. and the Koch brothers are secretly behind it all.

The National Federation of Independent Business, a Koch Brothers-backed lobbying group, leads the way in campaigning against paid sick leave throughout the U.S. While the group tried to stall the decision of lawmakers in Maryland’s to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would allow workers to earn sick leave, the NFIB’s efforts came up short as the bill, which gives 700,000 workers the benefit, went into affect on Sunday.

Now the group is lobbying to get lawmakers in Austin, Texas to vote no on Thursday on an ordinance that would require paid sick leave be provided by private employers. The NFIB is “wrongly claiming” that the ordinance “has no provision for reasonable notice to employers regarding the employee’s absence” and “does not set a limit on accrued time,” according to The Guardian.

But the ordinance clearly states that verification must be provided by the employee if he or she extends sick leave past three days, employers can limit the number of sicks days per year to eight, and employers aren’t obliged to pay …

  1. Dariel Garner
    Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:33 am

    Next time you eat in a restaurant remember that the cook, wailt staff and everyone near your food,,,is probably poor, with no health care, needs to work evertday for their low wages and tips…and will come to work sick because they have no sick leave.

